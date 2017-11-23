Ponds scores 26, St. John's beats Oregon State 82-77

LAKE BUENA VISA, Fla. — Shamorie Ponds scored 26 points and Marcus LoVett added 18 as St. John's rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to beat Oregon State 82-77 Thursday in first round of the Advocare Invitational.

After trailing by 10 midway through the second half, St. John's went up 69-67 with 4 minutes left on Kassoum Yakwe's rebound slam.

Marvin Clark II added 10 points, including a 3-pointer shortly after Yakwe's go-ahead basket, for St. John's (5-0), which last opened a season with five straight wins in 2009-10.

Oregon State (2-2) got 22 points from Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ethan Thompson had 19. Both players made four 3-pointers as the Beavers hit 11 of 24 from distance.