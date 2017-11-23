Maye leads No. 9 North Carolina to 102-78 rout of Portland

The Pilots (2-2) hung around through most of the first half before a late run by the Tar Heels gave them a 48-35 halftime lead. The Tar Heels have scored at least 45 points in the first half of every game this season. North Carolina quickly turned the game into the expected blowout in the opening moments of the second half, scoring the first 12 points of the half and hitting nine straight shots before finally missing.

Maye had 14 points in the second half and the Tar Heels lead by as many as 28 in the second half.

"I told coach Porter that they really helped us because they showed us how poor we played on the defensive end of the floor," Williams sad. "We've got to get better there. At the same, I liked a lot of what our guys did."

THE TAKEAWAY

Portland: It was a major upgrade in competition for the Pilots from anything they had seen or may see this season. Portland opened the season with a five-point loss to crosstown rival Portland State, then knocked off a pair of NAIA schools — Walla Walla and Oregon Tech — for its first two victories.

North Carolina: Williams was a little more consistent with his scoring, unlike his last game against Stanford, when the junior guard scored all 20 of his points in the first 9:03 of the game, including six 3-pointers. Williams hit just one 3 against the Pilots but was 7 of 12 shooting and attempted only three shots from behind the arc. ... North Carolina held a 51-33 rebounding advantage.

SLIP SLIDING

Both teams had to deal with a slippery court. The new court at Moda Center was put down specifically for the tournament, but was exceptionally slick in the first half of the opening game. Officials stopped the game at various points in the first half to have the floor dried. Players said it was better in the second half.

UP NEXT

Portland: The Pilots will face Arkansas or Oklahoma on Friday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will face Arkansas or Oklahoma on Friday.

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press