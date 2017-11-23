Ponds scores 26, St. John's beats Oregon State 82-77

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Guards Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett helped St. John's get off to its best start in years.

Ponds scored 26 points and LoVett added 18 as St. John's rallied from a double-digit second-games half deficit to beat Oregon State 82-77 Thursday in first round of the Advocare Invitational.

"If the guards set the tone, then it sets the tone for the game," Ponds said. "So I feel like if we come out there hungry with a dog mentality, it changes the whole game."

After trailing by 10 midway through the second half, St. John's went up 69-67 with 4 minutes left on Kassoum Yakwe's rebound slam.