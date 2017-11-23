Transgender lifter to represent NZ at Commonwealth Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has been named in the New Zealand team to compete at next year's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 39-year-old Hubbard, who will compete in the 90-kilogram class, will be the first transgender athlete to represent New Zealand at a Commonwealth Games. She became the first transgender athlete to win an international weightlifting title for New Zealand at the Australian Open this year, lifting 123 kilos in the snatch and 145 kilos in the clean and jerk.

Her win was contentious among rivals who said an athlete who had previously competed as a man had an unfair advantage.

As Gavin Hubbard, she was a New Zealand junior record-holder in the 105-kilo class and has had to meet strict criteria around testosterone levels to compete as a woman.