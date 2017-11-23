Alabama State beats Edward Waters 37-3 in Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — George Golden, Ezra Gray and Robert Pritchett III each had a rushing touchdown, and Alabama State gained 218 yards on 52 carries to beat NAIA Edward Waters 37-3 on Thursday night.

Grey scored the first points of the second half on a 4-yard run, Golden added a 20-yard touchdown run later in the third for a 24-3 lead and Pritchett capped the three-touchdown run with a 3-yarder on the first play of the fourth.

It was in the Hornets' 94th Turkey Day Classic.

Kobie Jones threw for 48 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Alabama State (4-6), which has won five of its last six games. Darryl Pearson Jr. was 7-of-12 passing for 68 yards as four ASU players attempted a pass. Twelve Hornets had a rushing attempt.