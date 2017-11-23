Skins LT Trent Williams, Giants WR Sterling Shepard inactive

LANDOVER, Md. — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is inactive for the Washington Redskins against the New York Giants because of an injured right knee.

The Thanksgiving night game is the third time in the past five weeks that Williams has been sidelined by the knee. His absence means Washington is missing three-fifths of its starting offensive line, because left guard Shawn Lauvao and centre Spencer Long went on injured reserve this week.

Also out for the Redskins on Thursday is linebacker Martrell Spaight, with an injured left foot.

The Redskins already had announced that tight end Jordan Reed, defensive lineman Terrell McClain, centre Chase Roullier and safety Montae Nicholson would sit out because they're hurt.