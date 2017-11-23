DeJesus, Fall lead UCF past Nebraska 68-59

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Central Florida rode a strong first half to remain undefeated.

Ceasar DeJesus scored 15 points, 7-foot-6 centre Tacko Fall had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Central Florida downed Nebraska 68-59 in a first-round game Thursday at the Advocare Invitational.

UCF (4-0) is off to its best start since 2010-11

James Palmer Jr. had 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Nebraska (3-2).

Palmer's strong second half helped Nebraska, which trailed by 18 early on, get within 53-47 with 3:15 to play but the Cornhuskers could get no closer than six the rest of the way.

"I thought we handled it pretty well," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "We were pretty much able to maintain that seven- to 11-point lead. They switched defences and that kind of slowed us down. We had to make adjustments."

UCF converted 14 of 25 free throws, while Nebraska went 11 for 13.

"We couldn't get to the line and we couldn't get to the rim, and obviously that's their MO," Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. "Tacko does an excellent job of being an air traffic control guy and just seeing everything in front of him and seeing when to go."

DeJesus scored 10 and Fall had nine, including a slam that came off a nifty move into the paint, as UCF went ahead 36-20 at the half.

Fall departed with 4 1/2 minutes left after landing awkwardly on his right knee after trying to block a shot. He was able to return in the final minute before intermission.