Singleton named CFL's top defensive player

OTTAWA — Calgary Stampeders linebacker Alex Singleton is the CFL's outstanding defensive player.

Singleton captured the honour Thursday night at the league's awards banquet.

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Kyries Hebert is the finalist.

Singleton, 24, recorded 123 tackles — most by a Canadian — in his first full season as a starter, anchoring a Calgary defence that allowed a league-low 349 points (19.4 per game) while recording 50 sacks and 45 turnovers.

Hebert, 37, was a bright spot for Montreal (3-15), finishing third overall in tackles (108)

He's the first player in CFL history over the age of 35 to surpass 100 tackles, his previous best being 78 recorded last year.

