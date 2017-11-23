No. 12 Tennessee women edge No. 20 Marquette in OT 101-99

PUERTO AVENTURAS, Mexico — Anastasia Hayes scored No. 12 Tennessee's last five points in the final minute of overtime and three Lady Vols finished with double-doubles in a 101-99 victory over No. 20 Marquette on Thursday at the Cancun Challenge.

Hayes hit a jumper then after a Marquette turnover completed a 3-point play with 32 seconds left for a 101-97 lead. Natisha Hiedeman scored for Marquette but couldn't complete the 3-point play but the Golden Eagles got another chance when Tennessee's Meme Jackson missed two free throws with 15 seconds remaining. However, Hiedeman's 3-point try with three seconds left missed.

Hayes finished with 16 points. Jaime Nared had 26 points and 15 rebounds, Mercedes Russell 17 and 15 and Renna Davis 14 and 10 for Tennessee (4-0). Nared, Davis and Evina Westbrook (10 points) — all starters — fouled out, Nared and Westbrook late in regulation and Davis early in overtime.

Allazia Blockton scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds for Marquette (1-2). Hiedeman scored 23 points, Amani Wilborn 15, Lauren Van Kleunen 14 and Erika Davenport 10 along with 12 rebounds.