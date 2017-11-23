Texas holds off Butler 61-48 in the PK80

Dubbed the PK80, the tournament celebrates Nike co-founder Phil Knight's 80th birthday.

Texas and Butler are in the Motion Bracket, playing Thursday at the Memorial Coliseum. Teams in the Victory Bracket played Thanksgiving Day at the adjacent Moda Center.

Former Butler coach Chris Holtmann now coaches at Ohio State, which is also playing in the PK80. There is a possibility that Butler and Ohio State could meet on Sunday. The Buckeyes play in the late game Thursday against No. 17 Gonzaga.

LaVall Jordan, an alum, is in his first season as Butler's coach. He said he's not looking that the possibility of a Sunday matchup with Ohio State.

"We were looking at Texas, and not we'll look at Portland State," Jordan said.

Bamba, a 6-foot-11 Texas freshman with a 7-foot-9 wingspan, had five blocks in the Longhorns' 80-57 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday, but he played in just 19 minutes because of foul trouble.

Butler was coming off an 82-65 victory over Furman on Saturday.

It was a low-scoring affair from the start, with Texas holding a slight edge at 10-9 with nine minutes left in the first half. Texas stretched the lead to 16-11 on Baldwin's jumper with 4:37 left.

Texas led 22-19 at the half, with Jones leading all players with 10 points.

Eric Davis hit a 3-pointer that put the Longhorns ahead 33-23 with 14:41 left in the game. Butler closed within 36-30 on Baldwin's 3-pointer.

Martin pulled Butler close again, within 43-39, on 3-pointer with 8:12 left. He hit another 3 to get the Bulldogs within 45-43, but Bamba answered with a two-handed dunk for Texas.

The two teams last met in the 2015 NCAA Tournament, with Butler coming out on top 56-48.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Kemba Hepa, a senior power forward at Portland's Jefferson High School, committed to Texas this past week. The four-star recruit also considered Gonzaga.

Butler: During Jordan's playing career with Butler, he made three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Bulldogs. ... Butler opened the season with four games in nine days.

OFFENSIVE WOES

Butler shot 32.8 per cent from the floor against Texas (19 of 58). It was the Bulldogs' worst offensive output since shooting 23.7 per cent against Oklahoma in a 59-46 loss in 2014.

UP NEXT

Texas: Goes on to face No. 1 Duke (6-0) on Friday.

Butler: Will play Portland State (4-1).

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press