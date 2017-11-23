Harris named CFL's outstanding Canadian

OTTAWA — Winnipeg native Andrew Harris is the CFL's outstanding Canadian player.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back was honoured at the league's awards banquet Thursday night.

Receiver Brad Sinopoli of the Ottawa Redblacks, the 2015 winner, was the finalist.

Harris had a CFL-best 105 catches, the most ever by a running back. He also led the league in rushing (1,035 yards) as Winnipeg (12-6) earned its first home playoff game since 2011.

Sinopoli, a native of Peterborough, Ont., had 91 catches for 1,009 yards with three TDs before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

By The Canadian Press