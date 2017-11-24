Australia 76-3 in reply to England's 302 at tea on day 2

BRISBANE, Australia — Stuart Broad dismissed rookie opener Cameron Bancroft in the fourth over and Jake Ball made David Warner his first Ashes wicket as England got on top of Australia's top order on day two of the first test.
Australia was 76-3 at tea Friday, with skipper Steve Smith unbeaten on 19 and Peter Handscomb on 14, in reply to England's 302.
Broad had Bancroft (5) caught behind, Moeen Ali struck in his second over to trap Usman Khawaja (11) lbw and Ball had combative opener Warner (26) out paddling a catch to mid-wicket as Australia slipped to 59-3 in the 20th over, four overs before the tea interval.
The middle session was dominated by England after Australia had pegged back to the tourists in the morning.
England lost its last six wickets for 56, with Mitchell Starc triggering the lower-order slide and Nathan Lyon picking up two wickets within seven deliveries.
Starc removed Dawid Malan to end the 83-run fifth-wicket stand and turn the extended morning session back in Australia's favour after England resumed Friday at 196-4 and steadily progressed to 246 without further loss.
Malan raised his third test half-century with a well-timed reverse sweep to Lyon and hit 11 boundaries in a crucial partnership with Ali (38) that doggedly followed England's game plan of putting lots of overs into the legs of Australia's big pace trio.
But his three-hour innings ended on 56 when he attempted to pull a short ball from Starc and top-edged a catch to Shaun Marsh at backward square leg.
Lyon chimed in next over to have Ali adjudged lbw and, six balls later, bowled Chris Woakes (0) as England slipped from 246-4 to 250-7.
Offspinner Lyon bowled without luck for 24 overs on the opening day, causing trouble for the batsmen without collecting his wicket, and the double breakthrough was reward for consistency.
Until then, the England batsmen were prospering on a surface still softer and slower than the traditionally fast Gabba pitch. But later bursts from Starc and Pat Cummins, who finished with three wickets apiece, reflected signs of the bounce the Brisbane wicket is famous for.
Cummins peppered the eighth-wicket pair with some short-pitch bowling which paid off when Jonny Bairstow (9) miscued and skied a catch to wicketkeeper Tim Paine.
Broad continued with Jake Ball (14), who feathered a catch off Starc to David Warner at leg slip, and Jimmy Anderson (5 not out) to help England add 52 for the last three wickets.
After getting a big reprieve on 10 when Marsh put down a catch in the deep, Broad was out for 20 to end the innings.
Starc finished with 3-77 from 28 overs, Cummins had 3-85 and Lyon returned 2-78 from 36 overs for the hosts.
By John Pye, The Associated Press
