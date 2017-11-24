Australia 76-3 in reply to England's 302 at tea on day 2

BRISBANE, Australia — Stuart Broad dismissed rookie opener Cameron Bancroft in the fourth over and Jake Ball made David Warner his first Ashes wicket as England got on top of Australia's top order on day two of the first test.

Australia was 76-3 at tea Friday, with skipper Steve Smith unbeaten on 19 and Peter Handscomb on 14, in reply to England's 302.

Broad had Bancroft (5) caught behind, Moeen Ali struck in his second over to trap Usman Khawaja (11) lbw and Ball had combative opener Warner (26) out paddling a catch to mid-wicket as Australia slipped to 59-3 in the 20th over, four overs before the tea interval.

The middle session was dominated by England after Australia had pegged back to the tourists in the morning.