Australia ends Day 2 at 165-4 in reply to England's 302

BRISBANE, Australia — It was only the second day of the Ashes and already Steve Smith needed to rescue Australia from the kind of trouble that local critics predicted England would be confronting throughout the five-test series.

Smith scored a composed 64 in an unbroken 89-run, fifth-wicket stand with Shaun Marsh (44 not out) to lift Australia from 76-4 at the start of Friday's evening session to 165-4 by stumps in reply to England's 302.

Amid the banter and pre-series hype, former Australian test players and the local media questioned the quality of the England squad. Vice-captain David Warner and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon generated headlines for some hostile commentary, too.

So far, England has been the more settled of the teams, sticking to batting plans to keep the big Australian pacemen bowling plenty of overs — Ashes rookies James Vince (83), Mark Stoneman (53) and Dawid Malan (56) all posting half centuries in the first innings — and executing well-devised strategies in the field to pick off Australia's top order.

"We're in a good place as a team," England fast bowler Jake Ball said. "We've done a lot of research and a lot of work on our plans to each batter (and) we executed them well."

The rain-affected first day yielded four wickets but the second, in sunny sub-tropical conditions, produced 10 wickets after England resumed at 196-4.

"I thought the way (Marsh) and Smith battled there especially in the hour after tea was probably one of the hardest hours they've probably faced in a long time," said Lyon, who added that the innings underlined his belief that Smith was the No. 1 batter in the world. "I'm not amazed . he goes out there and sticks to a plan and it works for him, so hats off to our captain."

The Australian bowlers were under pressure early on an unusually slow Gabba wicket when England added 50 without loss to the overnight total, but Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Malan ended his 83-run fifth-wicket stand with Moeen Ali (38) and triggered a collapse as three wickets fell for four runs. Lyon picked up two wickets in seven balls, and the last six English wickets fell for 56 runs.

The tourists were out by lunch following a late flurry from Stuart Broad (20), with Starc and Pat Cummins picking up three wickets each and Lyon returning 2-78 from 36 overs.

But any confidence the Australians gained in the first session eroded after the interval when opener Cameron Bancroft (5) was caught behind off Broad in the fourth over in his first Ashes innings.