Reilly captures CFL outstanding player honour

The six-foot-three, 230-pound Reilly led the CFL in passing (5,830 yards) and tied Ottawa's Trevor Harris for the league lead in TD passes (30). He also ran for 12 TDs and had 39 completions of 30-plus yards, both league-best marks.

Under Reilly's guidance, Edmonton led the CFL in net offence (406.8 yards), offensive points (27.2 per game), offensive touchdowns (52) while allowing a league-low 29 sacks.

Ray, 38, enjoyed a resurgence this year with Toronto, starting 17 regular-season games after appearing in just 12 the past two seasons due to various injuries.

Ray led the CFL in pass attempts (668) and completions (442) and finished tied with Reilly for most 300-yard games (12).