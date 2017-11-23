OHL Roundup: Otters top 67's 5-4 in SO

ERIE, Pa. — Maxim Golod scored the decisive goal in the sixth round of the shootout to lift the Erie Otters over the Ottawa 67's 5-4 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League play.

Owen Headrick struck twice in regulation and Ivan Lodnia had a goal and two assists for Erie (10-11-3). Taylor Raddysh had the other and Troy Timpano made 32 saves.

Hudson Wilson, Quinn Yule, Tye Felhaber and Noel Hoefenmayer scored for the 67's (13-9-2), who used two third-period goals to force extra time.

Cedrick Andree turned away 21 shots in the loss.