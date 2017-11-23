Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first in 2nd test against India

NAGPUR, India — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss Friday and opted to bat first in the second test against a new-look India lineup.

India made three changes to the team that was held to a draw in the series-opening match in Kolkata last week, including a late switch with Ishant Sharma replacing Mohammad Shami, who was ruled out with a sore hip.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan were released from the squad, with Murali Vijay and Rohit Sharma coming in as replacements.

Sri Lanka retained an unchanged lineup.