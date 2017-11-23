US tops Puerto Rico in World Cup qualifying opener, 85-78

Although the game was in Orlando, the U.S. was technically on the road. Puerto Rico was supposed to host Thursday, but could not because of the ongoing recovery efforts from the devastation all over the island caused by Hurricane Maria.

There seemed to be a bit of home-court advantage for the Puerto Ricans. There were Puerto Rican flags, some Latin music coming through the speakers, even advertising signage in Spanish. When Vassallo opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers for a quick 6-0 lead, most of the pro-Puerto Rico crowd was roaring.

In the end, though, the result was as the Americans would expect.

"Hats off to the Puerto Rican team," Hearn said. "They played with a lot of heart and a lot of grit. It was a great game. I thought it was a great game for the fans."

TIP-INS

USA: Larry Drew II (strained right hamstring) did not play. Each of the other 11 players on the U.S. roster all got in before halftime. ... In the 10-0 run late in the third, the U.S. got four baskets — each by someone different. ... Jeff Van Gundy improved to 6-0 as U.S. coach, after leading the Americans to gold in the AmeriCup this summer.

Puerto Rico: Gian Clavell, who appeared in seven games with the Dallas Mavericks this season before getting waived last week, scored 11 points. ... Puerto Rico's bench got outscored by the U.S. reserves 49-28.

MIAMI TIES

Many of Puerto Rico's players have some sort of Miami tie. Clavell, Rodriguez, Guillermo Diaz, David Huertas and Carlos Rivera all played high school ball in South Florida. Diaz and Rodriguez played for the University of Miami, Ricky Sanchez's draft rights were held by the Miami Heat, and Clavell was once a Heat summer-league player.

THE FORMAT

After this initial window of games ends this weekend, the qualifiers will continue with more play on Feb. 23, Feb. 26, June 28 and July 1. The top three teams in Group C will qualify for the second round. The second round starts in mid-September and runs through February 2019, and the World Cup in China begins Aug. 31, 2019.

UP NEXT

USA: Host Mexico on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Puerto Rico: Visit Cuba on Sunday in Havana.

By The Associated Press