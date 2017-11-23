Carter gets 20, West Virginia beats winless Marist 84-78

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jevon Carter had 20 points, Sagaba Konate added 14, and No. 23 West Virginia survived an upset bid by winless Marist, beating the Red Foxes 84-78 in the opening round Thursday night at the Advocare Invitational.

Carter hit a key trey that put West Virginia ahead 70-67 with 5 1/2 minutes left after Marist had pulled even on Brian Parker's basket.

The Mountaineers (4-1), who shot 32 per cent over the game's first 28 minutes, finished at 35 per cent.

Marist (0-4) got 19 points from David Knudsen and 14 more by Parker.