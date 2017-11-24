Redskins beat Giants 20-10 in turkey of a Thanksgiving game

They gained 47 yards and one solitary first down over the last two quarters. One possession ended with an interception by Manning, four ended with punts, and another dissolved when they turned the ball over on downs.

"It's no fun losing. It's no fun not scoring enough points offensively. It can wear you out. It can test you," said Manning, who was 13 for 27 for 113 yards. "You have to keep going to the drawing board and find ways to play better."

This was the first time the Redskins had hosted a game on Thanksgiving, and they and the Giants didn't exactly treat the national TV audience to a thriller. More of a snoozer.

Given the ugliness, perhaps it was fitting that it was contested on a terrible-looking field. A large swath of brown ran down the middle, all the way from one end zone to the other.

Route-runners stumbled and fell for no apparent reason. Redskins back Samaje Perine gained 3 yards on five carries in the first half, although he did finish the game with 24 runs for 100 yards. Some fans on Twitter blamed the shaky footing for Cousins' poor throw that turned into Jenkins' score.

The ineptness was on display all night, never moreso than on what Redskins coach Jay Gruden called "football folly" — that botched fourth-down gong show that he blamed on a player who was supposed to be in the game but wasn't because he had taken off a shoe.

What?

Yes.

Maybe all the issues were a result of being so depleted by injuries: Washington has placed 15 players on injured reserve this season, including its top two running backs, and New York's total is 14, including star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Both offensive lines have been particular areas of concern, and Thursday was no different. The Redskins were missing three starters, while the Giants were using their eighth starting combination of the season.

So maybe it was no surprise that there were 10 sacks, plus penalties for false starts and holding.

In the game's first eight possessions, the club combined for seven punts and one turnover on downs, when the Redskins failed to convert a fourth-and-1 in Giants territory thanks to Doctson's dropped pass. Indeed, there were the same number of drops as first downs (four) in that stretch.

CROWDER COMES THROUGH

Crowder had a game-high seven catches — no other player on either team had more than three — for 141 yards and his first score of the season.

INJURIES

Giants: LB Deontae Skinner (hamstring), LB Curtis Grant (right leg), CB Donte Deayon (forearm and jaw).

UP NEXT

Giants: At Oakland on Dec. 3. The Raiders are another playoff team a year ago that is under .500 currently.

Redskins: A second consecutive Thursday night game, this one Nov. 30 at the Dallas Cowboys, a team that won 33-19 at Washington last month.

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press