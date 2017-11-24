Post-half dominance propels Wisconsin, with Minnesota next

MINNEAPOLIS — The active pursuit by Wisconsin this season of the program's first national championship has been spurred by the sheer dominance of the Badgers after halftime.

Minnesota could've warned their opponents of that.

The Gophers led the Badgers 17-3 on the road last year at the break and were still up 17-10 early in the fourth quarter, before falling 31-17 . Playing at Camp Randall Stadium in 2014, the Gophers were ahead 17-3 in the second quarter and 17-13 at the half before losing 34-24. Minnesota also held first-half leads at home in 2015 and 2013, before Wisconsin flexed its muscles and took over down the stretch to foil those upset bids with double-digit victory margins.

"I think we do a good job as the game goes on, getting a feel of what defences are doing," Badgers left tackle Michael Deiter said. "The more you can see, the more you're out there, the better you can be. We just keep fighting."

An early advantage for the Gophers (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) will clearly be required on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium if they're going to scramble the College Football Playoff picture and beat the fifth-ranked Badgers (11-0, 8-0, No. 5 CFP) to stop the 13-game losing streak in this recently lopsided series.

That's not all it's going to take, either.

They'll have to somehow slow a Badgers squad that has outscored teams a staggering 212-58 in the second half during this so-far undefeated season. Wisconsin has trailed for a total of only 8:49 in either the third or fourth quarters this year, facing brief deficits against Northwestern and Michigan. The possession time advantage of 208:33 to 121:27 is an average of about 19-11 minutes per game.

"They just wear you down," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.

The Badgers have won 20 of the last 22 contests for Paul Bunyan's Axe. There's hardly a time in that span when this game appeared to be more of a mismatch. The Gophers are coming off their worst loss under Fleck, a 39-0 defeat by Northwestern.

"We just kind of say it's kind of a nameless, faceless opponent, because no matter who you're playing, you always want to go out there and play that kind of perfect game," Badgers linebacker Garret Dooley said. "I think this team is kind of striving for perfection, knowing that we're never going to actually get there."