Ohio State taking its turn to dominate Michigan in rivalry

The Urban Meyer-led Buckeyes seem to have more to gain than Michigan has to lose even if Jim Harbaugh is winless after three years in the rivalry. Ohio State needs to beat the Wolverines, and No. 5 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis to stay in the College Football Playoff mix, where they are ranked ninth. Michigan isn't expected to win, or even to keep the game close as a double-digit underdog.

STILL BITTER

It has almost been a year since No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 3 Michigan 30-27 in a double-overtime instant classic that still stings the Wolverines. On a fourth-and-1 from the 16 in the second overtime and trailing by three, Meyer went for it and J.T. Barrett ran for a first down and the spot stood on video review. Harbaugh said it wasn't a first down, holding his hands about a foot apart to show how short he thought it was of the marker, and added he was bitterly disappointed with the officiating in the postgame news conference.

"Everyone knows we definitely won that game," Michigan running back Karan Higdon said this week.

STOPPING A STAR

Barrett has 35 wins, one away from Art Schlichter's record for the most by a quarterback in school history, 35 Big Ten records and Michigan's attention.

"Any time you have a quarterback that can run, can pass, just an explosive playmaker, it presents a challenge because there's an extra person you have to account for," Wolverines defensive end Chas Winovich said. "I felt like Wisconsin (quarterback Alex Hornibrook), he wasn't notoriously the best scrambler, it kind of gave us different options in terms of what we want to do with spying and rushing. With J.T. Barrett, he presents different challenges. He's a great player and looking forward to this challenge of trying to sack him and get after him."

Wolverines linebacker and captain Mike McCray Jr., whose father was a linebacker and captain at Ohio State, will be part of a defence that will be geared to slow down Barrett.

QB QUESTIONS

Michigan may not make clear who is playing quarterback until its first snap. Wilton Speight won a three-man race for the job in the preseason and has been practicing lately, but hasn't played in two months because of broken vertebrae. Brandon Peters, who replaced John O'Korn when he was ineffective, was in concussion protocol earlier this week. If both Speight and Peters are out, O'Korn will start and Dylan McCaffrey likely becomes the backup. The freshman, who has not played this season to potentially redshirt, is the son of former NFL player Ed McCaffrey and brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

WELCOME BACK

Ohio State starting linebackers Jerome Baker and Dante Booker are expected to be back on the field after missing time with injuries.

___

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at http://twitter.com/larrylage

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press