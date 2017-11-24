No. 23 Northwestern rolls downstate to face rival Illinois

But he also left the game against Ohio State with an injury, making way for freshman Cam Miller. Trailing by 45, Miller scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown on his first career play from scrimmage.

Thomas is expected to return against the Wildcats, pushing Miller back down the depth chart. But regardless of who starts or plays, Smith wants those on the field to leave it all out there.

"It all comes out to this game," Smith said. "There's one more, no tomorrow."

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

Last week, Northwestern earned its eighth victory of the season and 25th win over the last three years — best in a three-year span in more than 100 years. The Wildcats also have the opportunity to win 10 games for the second time in three years, if they can beat the Illini and their bowl opponent.

STEADY QUARTERBACK

Jackson garners most of the attention, but Northwestern's Clayton Thorson has shown he can get the job done through the air. He is one of just five quarterbacks in the Big Ten averaging over 200 passing yards per game. This season, he has thrown 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, but over the past two games he's thrown four touchdowns and zero picks.

OLD STOMPING GROUNDS

Illinois offensive co-ordinator Garrick McGee spent four seasons (2004-2007) as a part of the Northwestern coaching staff. In his first two years, he was the wide receivers coach before being promoted to offensive co-ordinator by former head coach Randy Walker.

DEFENSIVE ANCHOR

Linebacker Nate Hall earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honours after posting seven tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and his first career fumble recovery last week against Minnesota. He is the Wildcat's second leading tackler this season and leads the Big Ten with 12 solo tackles for loss.

RED ALERT

Northwestern's red zone offence is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation. The Wildcats have scored on 44 of their 47 trips (93.6 per cent) inside the 20, including 34 touchdowns. They have also made 10 of 11 field goal attempts and only turned it over twice. No other team in conference has scored on 90 per cent of its appearances in the red zone. Illinois is ranked third in red zone offence, but is tied with Rutgers for the least amount of trips inside the 20.

