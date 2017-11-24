Oscar Pistorius' sentence increased to 13 years, 5 months

The new sentence was backdated to start on the day he began his murder sentence, on July 6 last year.

The decision by the five judges was unanimous, Seriti said.

It's rare for the Supreme Court to change the sentences handed down by trial judges so dramatically.

"I did not expect the Supreme Court of Appeal to hand down such a lengthy sentence of imprisonment," legal analyst Ulrich Roux said on the eNCA news channel. "But, if one looks at what the law states, and given the fact that murder does carry the minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, I think the decision could be vindicated."

Pistorius must serve at least half of the 13 years and five months — nearly seven years — before he can be considered for parole. He has served a year and five months of his murder sentence.

Pistorius, who turned 31 on Wednesday, is being held at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on the outskirts of the South African capital, Pretoria.

Friday's Supreme Court decision also has possible consequences for where he is held for the remainder of his sentence. Pistorius was moved from the high security Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in central Pretoria to Atteridgeville, which houses prisoners sentenced to six years or less. Pistorius might now be moved back to a higher security facility.

The ruling could also bring an end to a near five-year legal saga surrounding the double-amputee athlete, a multiple Paralympic champion and record-breaker who was the first amputee to run at the Olympics and one of the most celebrated sportsmen in the world.

Pistorius' lawyers have just one avenue open to them if they want to challenge the new sentence handed down by the Supreme Court, and that is to appeal to the constitutional Court, the highest court in South Africa.

Pistorius failed with an appeal to the constitutional Court last year to challenge his murder conviction.

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press