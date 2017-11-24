Highlights (and lowlights) of the Civil War rivalry game

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon coach Willie Taggart has never experienced a Civil War game, but he certainly knows hard feelings when he sees them.

And that's what he sees among the Ducks.

Oregon lost 34-24 to Oregon State last year in the 120th Civil War rivalry game, snapping an eight-year losing streak for the Beavers. The Ducks finished at the bottom of the Pac-12 North and a few days later fired coach Mark Helfrich.

"You hear everybody was ticked off, not just our players but everybody, and considering it had been so long since that happened that really just stays with you," Taggart said. "And unless you want that taste to continue you've got to do something about it, and we talked to them to do something here in Autzen Stadium, and send these seniors out the right way."

The Ducks (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) are coming off a 48-28 victory over Arizona that made them bowl eligible for Taggart's first season. The Beavers, who parted ways with coach Gary Andersen earlier this season, are 1-10 overall and still seeking a first conference win.

This will be the 121st meeting between the teams, a series that dates to 1894 and is the longest-running rivalry game west of the Rocky Mountains.

Some of the more memorable Civil Wars:

EARLY DAYS: Oregon State — then Oregon Agricultural College — won the first one 16-0 in a showdown between the "Farmers" and the "Lemon-Yellows" in front of some 500 fans. In 1916, Oregon beat OAC 27-0, giving the Ducks a 6-0-1 regular-season record and their first appearance in the Rose Bowl, where they topped Penn 14-0.

PYRAMID PLAY: The 1933 game was notable because Oregon's extra-point attempt was blocked by Clyde Devine, who was lifted in the air by his teammates. The Ducks nonetheless defeated Oregon State 13-3, and the so-called Pyramid Play was later banned by the NCAA.

THE INTERCEPTION: The visiting Beavers stunned the Eugene crowd in 1953 when Oregon quarterback Barney Holland's pass bounced off the hands of George Shaw — the first pick of the 1955 NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts — and was intercepted by Oregon State's Tommy Little. He returned it 30 yards for the only touchdown in a 7-0 victory.