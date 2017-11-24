Hamilton faster than Vettel in 2nd Abu Dhabi GP practice

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the floodlit second practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday. Sebastian Vettel was second.

After Vettel achieved a lap record during the first practice in sunny conditions — beating his own mark from 2009 — Hamilton bettered it with 1 minute, 37.877 seconds as nightfall enveloped Yas Marina circuit.

Vettel was .149 seconds behind Hamilton, and Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was .303 back in third.

"It's relatively close still, I like that," Hamilton said. "It's been a good Friday, but I'm happy that it's the last one of the season."

Leading times changed in a brief flurry of activity about one hour into the session.

Hamilton went fastest, but Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas overtook him. Then, Vettel found some extra speed in his Ferrari to eclipse both before Hamilton regained top spot and held it for the remaining 35 minutes.

Ricciardo soon leapfrogged Bottas, who fell to fifth behind Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen.

There is a third practice on Saturday afternoon before qualifying in the evening, and Vettel is optimistic that he can win Sunday's race.

"The car was good. The balance was good straight away. It will be very close," the German driver said. "If we can do the usual step to Saturday and improve the car a little bit, then it should be a good day."

Vettel won the last race in Brazil, but Hamilton clinched his fourth Formula One title — and third with Mercedes — in the race before and faces little pressure in the season finale.