No. 20 Stanford may peek at Apple Cup during Notre Dame game

STANFORD, Calif. — When Stanford steps on the field to take on No. 9 Notre Dame, it would be understandable if the 20th-ranked Cardinal also paid close attention to what was happening several hundred miles north of the Bay Area.

Because as much as it would mean for Stanford (8-3, No. 21 CFP) to beat the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 8), the result in the Apple Cup in Seattle between Washington State and Washington will have a much bigger impact on the Cardinal's future.

A Huskies win would give Stanford the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the conference championship game next week against Southern California. The Cougars would earn that spot if they win, based on taking the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinal with a win earlier this month.

"We have one of the top teams in the nation coming in this week in Notre Dame," coach David Shaw said. "We can't spend too much effort on somebody else's game. We have to get ready to play one heck of a football team."

Shaw said there have been discussions about whether to give updates on the Apple Cup at Stanford Stadium. He said while the score won't be constantly rolling on the message boards, he expects periodic updates to be given over the public address system and knows many in the stadium will be following the game.

He's not concerned about it taking away from Stanford's focus.

"I don't mind if our guys have an idea of what's going on someplace else," he said. "They're always hearing scores. If the score is going the way we want, 'Hey great but its third-and-6, let's go back out and make a play.'"

Notre Dame also could have an eye on games happening elsewhere because the Irish would remain in the hunt for a playoff berth with a win, as long as they get some help. Notre Dame is ranked eighth in the latest playoff rankings and could be positioned as one of the top two-loss teams for one of the four playoff berths if things break the right way.

No matter what happens elsewhere, the Irish should be positioned well for a New Year's Six berth with a 10th win.

"If you're not playing for a national championship here at Notre Dame, you should be looking with your eye toward playing in New Year's Six," coach Brian Kelly said. "I think that means that all is right in the world, in the Notre Dame football world, if that's happening."