Utah, Colorado face off with bowl eligibility on the line

SALT LAKE CITY — Six wins isn't exactly what Colorado or Utah were shooting for at the beginning of the season but that's what the two programs are desperate for in the season finale.

The two meet Saturday in a do-or-die game of sorts with bowl eligibility on the line. The loser goes home without a post-season and the valuable extra practices that come with it.

"It really is like a playoff game," Colorado offensive lineman Jeromy Irwin said.

The season went off the rails for Utah after a 4-0 start. The Utes have since lost six of seven as youth, injuries and an inconsistent offence in a new system repeatedly caused issues. A loss would leave them tied with the 2013 team for their worst Pac-12 record since joining the league and leave them with just the third seven-loss season since coach Kyle Whittingham took over the program in 2005. The program has been to three straight bowl games.

Colorado (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) is looking for consecutive bowl trips for the first time since 2004-05, but has lost six of its last eight games.

"This university has a great history," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. "For years, you didn't even think about them not going to a bowl game. That tradition is here, which it should be. Last year, the guys got it started and this year they want to keep it going. I know some of the guys that were here last year have been calling and saying, 'Don't let it end.'

"That would be extremely important for us to keep it going. ... I think it affects the overall view of the program. Momentum-wise on recruiting and things like that, I think it makes a bigger deal."

Utah (5-6, 2-6) modified its season goal after the losing streak to getting the senior class to a bowl game so the four-year graduates will have played in the post-season every year.

"It would mean the world," Utah defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei said. "I feel like that would be my real senior day, especially the way this season has gone."

Other things to watch when Utah hosts Colorado: