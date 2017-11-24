Ambrosie doesn't link football to CTE

While he hasn't seen enough evidence to be convinced concussions can lead to CTE, Ambrosie said he remains committed to making the game "better and safer for our players."

Nik Lewis, the Montreal Alouettes slotback and the CFL's all-time receptions leader, attended Friday's news conference and serious doubt football could be made safer.

"I believe we talk about a word, concussion, way too much and not about brain health," Lewis said. "When will we stop selling safe when we know there's nothing we can do to make the game safe?

"When will we start educating our players on brain health and rehab of the brain?"

Ambrosie replied: "What I can say is if we can do more on education we will . . . Can we do more to educate the players? I'm sure we can."

Ambrosie maintained he wasn't being "blind to one side of the argument versus the other."

Last summer, researchers in Boston released results of a study on the brains of 202 former football players. They said they found evidence of CTE in 177 of the brains studied, including in seven of eight CFL players.

The report didn't confirm the condition is common in all football players; it reflected high occurrence in samples at a Boston brain bank that studies CTE. Many donors or their families contributed because of the players' repeated concussions and troubling symptoms before they died.

The Boston researchers also said it's uncertain if some players' lifestyle habits might somehow contribute.

Ambrosie, who became commissioner in July, said he'll continue to come down hard on CFL players who use their heads to make tackles.

"I hate (handing out disciplinary fines), fine days are just not fun," he said. "But the one thing I said I'm going to fine on and be super-tough on is head shots.

"That's the water's edge."

It's certainly been a whirlwind introduction to the job for Ambrosie, who reduced team challenges to one per game in mid-season while also eliminating padded practices.

He fast-tracked the CFL's "Diversity is Strength" campaign as a response to social unrest in Martinsville, Va., and also stepped in to prevent Hamilton from hiring controversial former Baylor head coach Art Briles. Additionally, Ambrosie ruled former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel could remain on the Tiger-Cats negotiation list until Nov. 30 to meet certain Ambrosie-stipulated conditions before he could be offered a CFL contract.

Ambrosie hinted he'd be willing to grant Manziel a further extension.

"We have a process in place now and I don't care whether it takes another month, three months or five months," he said. "Nobody gets into the game until they fulfil the criteria that's set out by experts.

"Then I can stand in front of the team, I can stand in front of the community, I can stand in front of all of you and say we did all the work."

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press