Undefeated home season within reach for No. 17 Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the American Athletic Conference Western Division trophy in hand, the No. 17 Memphis Tigers still have some goals to achieve in their regular season finale.

There's a chance at reaching 10 wins in a season for only the second time in the program's history and first in the regular season. A win also would mean Memphis' first undefeated season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium by going 7-0, which has been the Tigers' home field since 1965.

To accomplish that, the Tigers (9-1, 6-1 AAC, No. 20 CFP ) need to forget last week's division-clinching win — and accompanying celebration over SMU — and concentrate only on the East Carolina on Saturday. No peeking at the league championship Dec. 2 either.

"For us to accomplish all of the things that we need to do, we have to get better," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. "We've got to continue to progress and prepare at the highest level here this week, and we've got to come out and play our best game Saturday."

The Tigers have used an explosive offence to reach this point of the season with quarterback Riley Ferguson and wideout Anthony Miller as the centerpiece. Memphis averages almost 45 points a game, while amassing 329.6 yards a game through the air. The Tigers beat SMU 66-45 to spark the big celebration.

For East Carolina (3-8, 2-5), recent weeks have provided glimpses of promise for the future. Last week, the Pirates defeated Cincinnati 48- 20 for their highest-scoring performance of the season. A week earlier, they went to overtime before losing to Tulane 31-24.

"This is a good chance for us," Pirates coach Scottie Montgomery said. "I think we are climbing in our conference now with the people we are playing against. I can see our level of play catching up and getting to the level of some of our other conference opponents."

But Montgomery also recognizes Memphis is a different challenge.

"It's good that we have this test at the end of the year," Montgomery said.

