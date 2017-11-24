Vanderbilt seeks to beat Tennessee for 2nd straight time

Tennessee must win to avoid its first eight-loss season ever and its first winless season in Southeastern Conference competition since the league formed in 1933.

Here are some other things to watch when Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt.

BOWL PROSPECTS: While both teams are assured of losing seasons, this game still could have bowl implications. Vanderbilt's impressive Academic Progress Rate score means that if it wins Saturday and there aren't enough bowl-eligible programs, the Commodores would be near the front of the line of 5-7 teams seeking bids. Tennessee's APR isn't as strong and makes the Vols much less likely to get a bowl invitation with a 5-7 record.

WEBB WATCH: Ralph Webb will make his 49th straight start Saturday, the longest streak on the Vanderbilt roster. Injuries have made this his least productive season, as he has rushed for just 668 yards. He has 4,010 career rushing yards to rank ninth in SEC history, just 25 yards shy of LSU's Charles Alexander (1975-78) and 40 yards away from LSU's Dalton Hilliard (1982-85). Tennessee ranks 125th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in run defence.

MORE INTERIM MAGIC?: The last time Tennessee was one loss away from a winless SEC campaign, interim coach Jim Chaney led Tennessee to a 37-17 victory over Kentucky in a 2012 season finale between two teams that hadn't won an SEC game up to that point. Now that Brady Hoke has stepped in for the fired Butch Jones, the Vols are again relying on an interim coach in a season-ending matchup between two teams without an SEC win. Tennessee lost 30-10 to No. 19 LSU (No. 18 College Football Playoff) last week in Hoke's debut as the Vols' interim coach.

VOLS' INJURY-RIDDLED LINE: Injuries forced Tennessee to end the LSU game with an offensive line that included two true freshmen (Trey Smith and Riley Locklear), two redshirt freshmen (Devante Brooks and Ryan Johnson) and a sophomore walk-on (Joe Keeler). Hoke hasn't updated whether any injured linemen might return to action this week.

SLOWING SHURMUR: Tennessee must do a better job of containing Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur, who threw for 416 yards against the Vols last season. Shurmur has 22 touchdown passes this year to match the school single-season record set by Whit Taylor in 1982.

