NC State hosts UNC looking to move on from crushing loss

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State figures it's had way too much practice at bouncing back from soul-crushing losses over the years. Finding an emotional edge shouldn't be a problem against rival North Carolina.

The Wolfpack (7-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) play host to the Tar Heels (3-8, 1-7) on Saturday hoping to prevent an agonizing loss to Wake Forest from turning into a second defeat.

It's also the final home game for a group of 20 seniors that made up coach Dave Doeren's first recruiting class.

"I don't sit there and drum up the series and all that. I don't really have to do that," Doeren said. "I had those seniors stand up (at a practice). 'Do you need a reason to play your best football?' The fact that it's UNC adds to that. . I don't need to add to that to get them to play hard. They're going to play hard."

By Doeren's count, North Carolina State has lost five games during the past two seasons in which a single play flipped the outcome — perpetuating a profane Twitter hashtag that encapsulates the fan base's brace-for-the-worst tendencies.

The most recent example came last week when the Wolfpack lost 30-24 to the Demon Deacons after backup receiver Emeka Emezie fumbled inches before he would have scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final 2 minutes. Quarterback Ryan Finley also threw an interception in the end zone with a second to play.

"Emeka will be a better football player for that play," Doeren said. "It's unfortunate we had to live it, but that's football."

The Wolfpack are expecting a challenge from a North Carolina team that hopes to end a disappointing, injury-marred season on a high note. The Tar Heels have won two straight, beating Pittsburgh and Western Carolina.

"What our team has done, under the circumstances, has played extremely hard," coach Larry Fedora said. "We're starting to make fewer mistakes and a lot of the young guys that are playing are making fewer mistakes. . We're playing better as a football team right now, and I like the way we're playing at this point, heading into this last game, yes."

___