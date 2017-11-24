Duke, Wake Forest meet with strong post-season implications

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest wants to keep climbing up the Atlantic Coast Conference's post-season pecking order. For Duke, any bowl will do.

The Demon Deacons (7-4, 4-3) play host to the Blue Devils (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday in what amounts to a mythical state championship matchup with significant post-season implications for both teams.

"We just know that at this point," Duke safety Alonzo Saxton said, "it's win or go home."

Wake Forest isn't facing quite that level of post-season pressure. It's headed to a bowl for the second straight season under coach Dave Clawson, but having eight wins undoubtedly will put the Demon Deacons in a stronger position when the post-season lineup is set a week from Sunday.

"I don't think anyone is satisfied with seven, by any means," quarterback John Wolford said.

For Duke, it's a little more complicated. If there are more bowl vacancies than eligible teams, the NCAA allows them to fill those empty slots with five-win teams with the highest Academic Progress Report scores — and the Blue Devils are tied for the fourth-best score among FBS teams.

But they don't want to gamble and simply hope for an opening. They know they'd be better off with a sixth win.

"I think everybody is aware of" the bowl pursuit, coach David Cutcliffe said. "But it's not the premium. The premium is Wake Forest."

Neither team has lost to an instate opponent this season, with the Demon Deacons beating Appalachian State and North Carolina State and the Blue Devils owning wins over North Carolina Central and North Carolina. That makes this the de facto state championship game and adds more bragging rights to an already intense rivalry between the two similar private institutions with high academic standards.

Both also enter with confidence, with Wake Forest savoring its dramatic victory over the Wolfpack in which they forced an N.C. State receiver to fumble inches before he could score the go-ahead touchdown, and Duke snapping a six-game losing streak by dominating Georgia Tech 43-20.