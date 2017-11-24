Bluegrass matchup: Kentucky, Louisville seek bragging rights

The then-No. 11 Cardinals were driving toward a possible game-winning field goal when Jackson fumbled at Kentucky's 10. The Wildcats drove into position for Austin MacGinnis' 47-yard winning kick with 12 seconds remaining for the upset that ended a five-game series losing streak.

Louisville's loss didn't stop Jackson from winning the Heisman and a slew of other awards. The only hardware that matters to both schools this weekend is an oversized trophy (see below) signifying Commonwealth supremacy.

"If there's a game on our schedule, that's something to play for," Louisville senior running back Reggie Bonnafon said, "and we have one this upcoming week."

Here are some other things to watch as Louisville battles Kentucky for the Governor's Cup:

RESILIENT JOHNSON: Kentucky senior quarterback Stephen Johnson snatched some of the spotlight from Jackson last year behind big plays made with his arm and feet. He needs just 100 yards passing to surpass last year's total of 2,037 with 10 TDs, and has rushed for 352 with three scores.

DEFENSIVE RESURGENCE: Since yielding an average of 567 yards in losses to North Carolina State, Boston College and Wake Forest, Louisville has clamped down. It held Syracuse to 335 last week and Virginia to just 277 the game before. Even better for the Cardinals, they intercepted four passes last week, including the first pickoff this season by all-ACC cornerback Jaire Alexander since returning from injuries.

FAREWELL: Stephen and Garrett Johnson are among 25 Kentucky seniors playing their home finales. The list includes LB Courtney Love (72 tackles) and MacGinnis, the school's career scoring leader with 349 points.

SUPPORTING CAST: Louisville might have finally developed the backfield rotation needed to keep Jackson from doing it all himself. Malik Williams rushed for a career-high 180 yards and two TDs against Syracuse, while Bonnafon and Dae Williams combined for 72 as Louisville had a season-high 411 on the ground. "It's great to have everyone back," Malik Williams said. "I'm grateful to be healthy again, and to get Dae back, it's helped our rushing attack."

GRAND PRIZE: Multiple players might be needed to lift the Governor's Cup. The trophy stands 33 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and cost $23,000. Created in 1994 with the series' resumption, the columns are black marble with optic-grade crystal glass components.

