Happy in Philly, Alshon Jeffery downplays facing former team

"Obviously, I still have friends over there," he said. "I've just been focused on what we've got going over here."

Jeffery hasn't been the focal point of the offence in Philadelphia because the Eagles have a lot of depth and use all their players. He's first in targets (80) and yards receiving (567) and tied for first with six touchdowns .

"Totally unselfish, hard worker," offensive co-ordinator Frank Reich said. "You just know these things take time, the chemistry, the opportunities, and so the confidence level grows. He's made some huge plays, and that's why he's here."

Here's some things to watch for when the Bears visit the Eagles:

TWO-HEADED MONSTER: The Eagles are first against the run and haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. Chicago's Jordan Howard leads the NFC with 841 yards rushing and rookie Tarik Cohen has 273 yards on the ground with a team-best 33 catches. Sometimes they line up together in the backfield, causing problems for opponents.

"It spreads you a little bit thin," Eagles defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz said. "You have to be very assignment sound. It'll test us in the run game."

FOUR-HEADED MONSTER: While the Bears have a dual threat in the backfield, the Eagles use four running backs. Jay Ajayi has 168 yards rushing in two games since joining Philadelphia. LeGarrette Blount leads the team in yards rushing with 561. Rookie Corey Clement is tied for first with six TDs. Kenjon Barner was also involved last week. He scored the first TD in a rout at Dallas.

THE NEXT WENTZ: Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, is having a breakout season. The Bears hope rookie Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick this year, can follow the same path. Trubisky has completed 53.1 per cent of his passes for 988 yards, four TDs and two interceptions in six starts.

"We saw incremental growth with Carson last year, and I think some of these teams are seeing the same thing with their young quarterbacks, especially this one this weekend," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "He's a talented guy that you can't fall asleep on him because he can hurt you with his legs, too."

THE KICKERS: The Bears signed former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos and released Connor Barth. Santos is 89 for 105 on field goals (84.8 per cent) and 6 for 6 in three playoff games. Santos made all three field goals and all 12 extra points for the Chiefs this season before he was injured in Week 3.

"The reason he was available was due to injury," Bears coach John Fox said. "We were fortunate that he was available."

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott suffered a concussion last week, forcing the team to go for 2-pointers after touchdowns. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kicked off . If Elliott isn't ready, Caleb Sturgis is eligible to come off injured reserve.

ROAD WOES: Chicago was 0-8 on the road last season and is 1-3 this season. The Eagles have won seven straight home games, including a 5-0 mark this season.

