Missouri tops St John's 90-82 in Advocare Invitational semis

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jordan Barnett had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Kassius Robertson added 17 points, and Missouri beat St. John's 90-82 in the semifinals of the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

Missouri (5-1) has won consecutive games since announcing that starting guard Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with back surgery.

The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the first half but St. John's rallied to take a 58-50 lead with 12:20 left in the game. Then Missouri hit 10 of its final 12 shots from the floor and went on an 11-2 run to take the lead for good.

"(St. John's) showed a lot of resiliency and toughness," Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Marcus LoVett, the way he puts pressure on the ball, that is impressive. (Shamorie) Ponds the way he scores in so many ways...very talented team; great test for us."