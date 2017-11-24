Martin's 24 & 10 lead USF past Arkansas State 72-61

TAMPA, Fla. — Malik Martin scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double and South Florida pulled away from Arkansas State 72-61 on Friday.

Tulio Da Silva added 13 points and Paton Banks 12 points for the Bulls (4-2), who made 5 of 8 shots in the final eight minutes and 7 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes.

Deven Simms had 15 points for the Red Wolves (2-4), who went cold midway through the second half, missing seven straight shots.

From a Sims layup with 9:56 to play until Ty Cockfield drained a 3-pointer six minutes later, USF stretched a five point lead to 13, 62-49.