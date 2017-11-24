No. 5 Villanova beats Northern Iowa 64-50 for Atlantis title

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: The Panthers finished with two wins in three games in the Bahamas, starting with a 61-58 win against SMU then getting a couple of late baskets to beat North Carolina State 64-60 on Thanksgiving day. They just couldn't complete the three-day run.

"The thing I liked the most was the toughness part of it," Jacobson said. "We came down here and we were tough."

Villanova: The Wildcats managed to avoid the trouble that befell fellow ranked teams No. 2 Arizona and No. 18 Purdue in Atlantis. They used a second-half spurt to pull away from Western Kentucky 66-58 in Round 1, then ran off a bigger one — 23-2 — to erase a double-digit deficit and beat Tennessee 85-76 in the semifinals. And Bridges' leap from last year has built a scary 1-2 punch with Brunson, a preseason Associated Press all-American.

"The thing I learned is we don't quit," Brunson said, adding: "I think we really got tested in this tournament."

THE KEY SEQUENCE

The Panthers got within 51-45 on Spencer Haldeman's 3 with 5:33 left after trailing by double figures midway through the second half, but Klint Carlson missed a 3-pointer and a jumper with a chance to bring them even closer.

Phil Booth soon answered with a 3. Then, after Eric Paschall's score inside, Bridges hit a 3 off a crosscourt feed from Brunson to push the lead to 14 with 2:03 left.

CHAMPIONSHIP TESTS

Northern Iowa has already played the past two national champions, though this one went much better than the first meeting. The Panthers trailed by 31 points in a season-opening 86-69 loss at 2017 champion North Carolina despite the fact the Tar Heels were down two starters — including Final Four most outstanding player Joel Berry II.

"I would say that this shows we can play with anybody in the nation," McCloud said.

EXTRA INSPIRATION

Villanova's bench was a little deeper than usual.

Ten-year-old Asher Davies, from Canby, Oregon, met Wright before the game and sat at the end of the bench during the game as part of the Make-A-Wish program. Davies was also recognized during a first-half timeout.

"I know he's been struggling with an illness," Wright said. "And then we're getting ready for the game, we think it's all about us, it put us in a really good perspective before the game."

UP NEXT

Northern Iowa: The Panthers host UNLV on Wednesday.

Villanova: The Wildcats host Penn on Wednesday.

