Argos ground game boosts Grey Cup hopes

OTTAWA — Adding a strong running game to quarterback Ricky Ray's pass attack helped make the Toronto Argonauts a more dangerous offensive team in the second half of the CFL season.

Now they hope to use James Wilder Jr.'s explosive running to keep the Calgary Stampeders defence off balance in Sunday's Grey Cup game.

Wilder took over from veteran running back Brandon Whitaker late in the campaign and became a threat both on the ground and in the air for the Argonauts.

Wilder says establishing a ground game forces opposing defences to "pick their poison" — either load up the line to stop the run or stay back to stop Ray's equally dangerous passing attack.