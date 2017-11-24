Canada makes changes for final England test

Canada interim women's rugby coach Sandro Fiorino has made three personnel changes and one positional switch for his team's third and final test match against England on Saturday.

Pamphinette Buisa moves to No. 8 to replace the injured Cindy Nelles while Janna Slevinsky makes her test debut in place of Buisa at blindside flanker.

Justine Pelletier comes in for Jess Neilson at scrum half and Emily Belchos, forced out of the lineup minutes before kickoff of the second game of the England series due to injury, returns at inside centre.

While the Canadian women are currently ranked fourth in the world, Fiorino has taken a young side on tour.