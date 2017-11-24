King accounts for 3 TDs, leads Houston past Navy, 24-14

HOUSTON — D'Eriq King threw for 277 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead Houston to a 24-14 win over Navy on Friday.

King completed 21 of 27 passes and found Steven Dunbar for a 61-yard touchdown pass to give the Cougars (7-4, 5-3 American) a 21-14 lead with 14 minutes left in the game. King hit Dunbar in stride along the right sideline, and Dunbar broke one tackle at the Navy 40 and went untouched from there for the score.

Dunbar finished with 142 yards receiving on eight catches.

King, who started his third straight game, rushed for 57 yards and scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards, with the second tying it at 14 with 3:27 left in the third and capping a 14-play, 90-yard drive. Caden Novikoff tacked on a 35-yard field goal with 7:57 remaining to up the lead to 24-14.

Malcolm Perry rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Anthony Gargiulo added 71 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to lead Navy (6-5, 4-4), which lost its fifth in the last six games. The Midshipmen outrushed Houston 217-103, but had 167 yards rushing at the half.

Perry tied it at seven with a 12-yard touchdown run with 13:42 left in the second, and Gargiulo gave the Midshipmen a 14-7 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Linell Bonner finished with eight catches for 98 yards for Houston, which won its third out of the last four games. Houston outgained Navy 380-291.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: The Midshipmen were able to run the triple option with success in the first half, finishing two drives with touchdowns, but Navy couldn't keep it going, rushing for 50 yards in the second half. Zach Abey started and ran the option well, rushing for 33 yards, but trailing in the fourth quarter, Navy used Perry and Garret Lewis under centre. Navy won the turnover battle, recovering two fumbles, but were unable to convert either turnover into points.

Houston: The Cougars' defence stopped Navy's triple option in the second half and kept the Midshipmen off the field. Houston limited Navy to six of 16 on third downs and sacked Navy's quarterbacks three times, with Ed Oliver getting two of them. Houston's offence woke up in the second half, putting up 261 yards and scoring 17 points.