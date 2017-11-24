Habs goalie Price to return Saturday

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is expecting to return to action Saturday against the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

Price, who has missed 10 games with a lower-body injury, said Friday that he's ready to play.

"It's just about getting timing back and getting into the groove again," Price said.

Price suffered an injury during the warmup before a Nov. 2 game against Minnesota but still played in a 6-3 loss to the Wild. He has a 3-7-1 mark this season with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage.