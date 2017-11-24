No. 10 TCU gets Big 12 title shot with 45-22 win over Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kenny Hill threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran 3 yards for another score as No. 10 TCU clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.

The Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 12) will play No. 3 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title on Dec. 2. That will come three weeks after TCU's 38-20 loss to the Sooners.

Baylor (1-11, 1-8) jumped out to a 9-0 lead within the game's first 2 minutes, including a safety when Hill was sacked and fumbled in the end zone. But TCU was ahead for good after Hill's 7-yard TD pass to Jarrison Stewart made it 14-9 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

Defensive end Mat Boesen set a TCU single-game record by recording 5 1/2 of the eight sacks by the Horned Frogs.

Hill completed 26 of 36 passes for 325 yards, including TD passes to Desmon White and Jalen Reagor in the third quarter, a week after he didn't even travel to Texas Tech because of an apparent concussion.

Baylor true freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer was 19-of-29 passing for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: Only four seniors started the finale of what has been a transition season for the Bears in coach Matt Rhule's first year. Baylor started 11 true freshmen this season, including Brewer and RB John Lovett, and half of their starters over the course of the entire season have been freshmen or sophomores. There were 27 players who made their first-ever collegiate starts this season, the third-most in Division I football.

TCU: After sharing a Big 12 title with Baylor in 2014, when there was no championship game, the Horned Frogs get their much-desired rematch with the Sooners. TCU wasn't completely sharp against Baylor, but that often can happen in rivalry games.

