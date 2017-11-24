Canada's Spring, Wright win World Cup gold

WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada grabbed the top two spots on the podium in the two-man bobsleigh on Friday at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright won gold in one minute 44.17 at the World Cup race, while Justing Kripps and Alexander Kopacz took silver in 1:44.19.

Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens came third in 1:44.26

The Canadian duo of Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown finished seventh in 1:44.53.