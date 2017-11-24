Canada's Spring, Wright win World Cup gold

WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada grabbed the top two spots on the podium in the two-man bobsleigh on Friday at the Whistler Sliding Centre.
Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright won gold in one minute 44.17 at the World Cup race, while Justing Kripps and Alexander Kopacz took silver in 1:44.19.
Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens came third in 1:44.26
The Canadian duo of Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown finished seventh in 1:44.53.
Earlier, Canadian Jane Channell won silver in the skeleton race.
The 29-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., managed to defend the second-place ranking she earned in the first heat, securing her podium finish with a speedy two-run time of 1:48.61.
By Megan Lalonde, The Canadian Press
