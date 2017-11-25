Canada wins four medals on opening day

WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada wrapped up the first day of competition at the World Cup by winning four medals at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz capped Friday's results by taking gold in the women's bobsled in a time of one minute 46.67 seconds.

Canada also grabbed the top two spots on the podium in the two-man bobsled.

Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright won gold in 1:44.17, while Justing Kripps and Alexander Kopacz took silver in 1:44.19.