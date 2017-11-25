Canada wins four medals on opening day

WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada wrapped up the first day of competition at the World Cup by winning four medals at the Whistler Sliding Centre.
Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz capped Friday's results by taking gold in the women's bobsled in a time of one minute 46.67 seconds.
Canada also grabbed the top two spots on the podium in the two-man bobsled.
Canadians Chris Spring and Neville Wright won gold in 1:44.17, while Justing Kripps and Alexander Kopacz took silver in 1:44.19.
Earlier in the day, Canadian Jane Channell won silver in the skeleton race.
The 29-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., managed to defend the second-place ranking she earned in the first heat, securing her podium finish with a speedy two-run time of 1:48.61.
By Megan Lalonde, The Canadian Press
