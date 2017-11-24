Watson leads No. 15 Maryland women past Kennesaw St 89-35

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Blair Watons hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Kaila Charles added 18 and No. 15 Maryland rolled to an 89-35 win over Kennesaw State on Friday in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Terps (4-2), who play Miami on Sunday, took care of this one quickly. Six different players scored in a 15-0 run in the first quarter that produced a 19-2 lead. Maryland then had an 8-0 burst that turned into a 25-2 run in the second quarter and led 47-15 at the half.

Maryland had more 3s (six) than Kennesaw State had baskets (five) at the break. The Terps were 6 of 12 behind the arc and shot 54.5 per cent overall (18 of 33) while limiting the Lady Owls (1-5) to 18.5 per cent (5 of 27) and forcing 16 turnovers for 16 points.

Watson hit two 3-pointers, Channise Lewis had another and The Terps scored the first 11 points of the second half to lead by 43.