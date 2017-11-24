Booker, LBSU beat Oregon State 74-69 in Advocare Invite

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Deishaun Booker had 14 points, 12 assists and five rebounds to lead Long Beach State to a 74-69 win against Oregon State at the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

The two teams played last Saturday with Oregon State winning 89-81 at home.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining to give the 49ers a 68-63 lead and they sealed it at the free-throw line.

Gabe Levin added 14 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 2:53 remaining for LBSU (3-3), which shot 52 per cent (13-of-25) in the second half.