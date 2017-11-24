Germany's Loelling wins skeleton race, takes series lead

WHISTLER, B.C. — Germany's Jacqueline Loelling won a World Cup skeleton race Friday, moving her into the series overall points lead after three races this season.

Canada's Jane Channell was second and Germany's Tina Hermann was third, both of them about a quarter-second behind Loelling.

It was the first World Cup race since the International Olympic Committee this week stripped medals won by Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi Games. The rulings came after a long investigation into what was found to be a state-sponsored doping program.

Elena Nikitina, who had won bronze in Sochi before losing it this week, was also suspended for this World Cup pending an appeal. Katie Uhlaender of the U.S., who is likely to get the medal Nikitina must surrender, was ninth Friday.