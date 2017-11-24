McCown and Peppers meet as part of dwindling NFL club

Josh McCown and Julius Peppers will greet each other on the field at some point Sunday before their teams square off, knowing they're part of an exclusive — and dwindling — NFL club.

The New York Jets quarterback and Carolina Panthers defensive end are two of only three active players who were selected in the 2002 NFL draft. And, until Detroit signed defensive end Dwight Freeney on Wednesday, McCown and Peppers were the only two this week.

"It's an honour to look around and be the last two guys still rolling and still alive with him and the kind of guy he is and the kind of player he is to be alongside him," McCown said a few hours before the Lions announced Freeney's signing. "I love that guy. He's a great player, great teammate, and I look forward to competing against him on Sunday."

Peppers went No. 2 overall to Carolina, while McCown was a third-round selection — No. 81 overall — by Arizona. Freeney, by the way, was the No. 11 overall pick by Indianapolis.

"It's pretty cool," McCown said. "We hopped on a bus 16 years ago out in LA at the (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere and I hopped on and sat next to Julius. I've known him ever since and then got a chance to be teammates with him in Carolina and in Chicago. He's a heck of a dude and a great football player. It's really cool."

McCown and Peppers played together with the Panthers in 2008 and '09, and were reunited in Chicago, where they were teammates from 2011-13.

Both players are also having solid seasons, despite being in the twilight of their careers. The 38-year-old McCown has started every game for the 4-6 Jets and has thrown a career-best 14 touchdown passes. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Peppers leads Carolina with 7 1/2 sacks and ranks fourth all-time with 151, just nine behind current Jets assistant Kevin Greene for third place.

"His ability is rare and he's a special, special talent, but also he cares about how he goes about his day and how he works at it," McCown said of Peppers. "It's important to him. I think he's a quiet guy, so a lot of times the attention to the things that he does to get himself ready doesn't get paid a lot, but he's a hard worker. He gets after it. He has a strong desire to win and I think that is why he is still playing, because he wants to keep chasing it and he wants to win a Super Bowl.

"Those are the things that I appreciate about him and I think that's what makes him special at this age."

___