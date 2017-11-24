Theaux fastest in training for Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Adrien Theaux of France posted the fastest time in training Friday for the season-opening men's World Cup downhill.

The men get just one training run for Saturday's race in Lake Louise, Alta., as weather and poor snow conditions wiped out the first two.

Theaux's time was one minute 51.54 seconds. Matthias Mayer of Austria was second in 1:51.89 and Norway's Kjetil Jansrud was third in 1:52.23.

Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the fastest Canadian in fifth, almost a full second behind Theaux.