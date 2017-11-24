Nowell's 25 points lead Washington over Seattle 89-84

SEATTLE — With Washington struggling to put away crosstown rival Seattle University, freshman Jaylen Nowell took control of the game by relentlessly attacking the basket.

Nowell finished with 25 points as he converted nine free throws over the final 4:13 to help Washington held off Seattle 89-84 on Friday.

"He wants the ball," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. "Like the Belmont game, you can see it in his eyes and as a coach sometimes you've got to walk away and let it go because he's just feeling it."

Washington converted their final 19 free throws — with 12 of Nowell's points coming from the line.

"They were in the bonus fairly early so we just made it a point to just go at them," Nowell said.

Matej Kavas scored 25 points to lead Seattle (2-4), who fell just shy of beating the Huskies for the first time since returning to Division I in 2009.

Matisse Thybulle added 18 points and David Crisp had 16 for the Huskies, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Both teams shot an identical 28-of-58 from the field (48 per cent), while Seattle was more potent from 3-point territory with 12 makes.

The Redhawks kept it close in the first half with the benefit of 11 second-chance points. Seattle got hot from distance after the break, going 7-of-15 from 3-point territory. The Huskies' ability to get to the line proved the difference, going 25 of 30.

"The game was won making 19 straight foul shots to end the game. These guys found a way against a really tough opponent that gave us everything they got," Hopkins said.

Washington built a 10-point lead, 21-11, over the first nine minutes of play only to see the lead evaporate before the break.